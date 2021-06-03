3RD WAVE: ZAMBIA RECORDS 825 NEW COVID CASES

Lusaka ~ Thur, 3 Jun 2021

Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 825 new COVID – 19 cases out of over 10 000 tests.

The figure represented an 8% positivity rate, one of the highest so far.

And Zambia recorded four COVID- 19 deaths all from Lusaka with a cumulative total of 1288 deaths so far.

Zambia had so far recorded 92 320 recoveries cumulatively.

Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama revealed that the latest figure brought to over 97 000 cumulative total of COVID- 19 patients.

Dr. Malama said Zambia now had 66 out of the 116 districts affected by COVID – 19.

The Health Permanent Secretary urged leaders both from the ruling and the opposition to make drastic measures to avoid collapsing Zambia’s health security.

Dr. Malama re- echoed the need to avoid gatherings which were super spreader events by resorting to virtual platforms or postponing certain events such as weddings and kitchen parties among others.

He stated that the worsening cold season in Zambia would culminate in more COVID 19 cases.

The Health Expert explained that evidence existed globally that super spreader events led to more deaths.

Dr. Malama praised Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) for putting off the annual show because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He urged universities and colleges to use virtual platforms or consult provincial health authorities on guidelines to avoid closure which could disturb learning.

Dr. Malama added that Government was engaging more stakeholders to postpone super spreader events.

He said the pandemic period was not time to argue but help health staff to combat the Third Wave in order for them to stand and be counted as they did on First and Second Waves.

Dr. Malama noted that the battle against COVID 19 would be won at family and community levels through masking up, washing hands with soap or sanitizing and observing social distancing.