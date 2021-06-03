5 IMPOSTERS POSING AS CORRECTIONAL SERVICES OFFICERS NABBED IN KITWE

Kitwe ~ Thur, 3 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Kitwe have arrested five people for allegedly impersonating Zambia Correctional Officers at AAC mining Company.

The suspects went to ask for money from AAC Mining Company purporting that they were sent by Kamfinsa Correctional Facility Command to fundraise transport funds for released prisoners when in fact not.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the development in an interview saying that the incident happened on Monday.

Mr. Chushi has explained that “without knowing, the Director at the Company immediately contacted Kamfinsa Correctional Facility Command to inquire about the group that was organizing the monies, to which they denied and sent officers who went to apprehend the criminals.”

Mr. Chushi has named those arrested as Connelious Mutale, 32, Boniface Mwape, 56, John Musonda, 40, Haggai Matanda, 30, and Misheck Bwalya, 28 all of Kitwe.

He said the suspeccts were driving a motor vehicle Toyota Corolla Registration number ADC 3850 silver in colour.

Mr. Chushi noted that that upon interviewing the same group, they claimed to be from Correctional Services Fellowship of Zambia.

“Investigations into the matter have continued and the police want to establish how many companies and individuals have fallen victims at the hand of these criminals,” He stated.