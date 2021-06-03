‘ABSENTEE’ ON THE LINE; DISMISSAL HANGS OVER HIS HEAD

Lusaka ~ Thur, 3 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government may today fire suspended Resident Doctors Association of Zambia president Dr. Brian Sampa from employment.

Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali yesterday disclosed that Dr Sampa will be given the letter termination of employment with the public service today.

Mr Chimbwali said Dr Sampa is being fired for abandoning his work station at Chitokoloki Mission Hospital in Zambezi District for more than 10 days which is against the public service regulations.

Yesterday,during a special radio programme on Hot FM alongside Health Permanent Secretary-Technical Dr Kennedy Malala and Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga, Mr Chimbwali warned that Wednesday was a last day for the Doctors to stop there go slow and warned of stiff consequences.