GOVT RELEASES K657 MILLION FOR FRA TO BUY CROPS FROM FARMERS



Lusaka ~ Thur, 3 June 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Ministry of Finance has released K657 million to the Food Reserve Agency to assist in the smooth implementation of the 2021 crop marketing programme.

Secretary to the Treasury Mr Fredson Yamba says the disbursement of the funds follows the announcement of 2021 Food Reserve Agency grain prices, under the principle of willing seller and willing buyer.

Mr. Yamba explains that the 657 million kwacha was released in three tranches of which K157 million was given to the FRA last week, K400 million yesterday and K100 million today.

“We have released K657 million to FRA in three tranches of which K157 million was given to them last week, K400 million yesterday and K100 million today. These funds are aimed at implementing the 2021 crop marketing activities,” Of the released funds, K500 million is ring-fenced for grain purchases,” Mr Yamba has said.

He said the importance of food security in the local economy cannot be over-emphasised, hence the need to ensure that the country remains on this progressive path.

This was contained in a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Finance head of media relations, Mr. Chileshe Kandeta.