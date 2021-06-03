HH IS RIGHT,LET US AVOID RALLIES-POLITICAL ACTIVIST

Lusaka~ Thur, 3 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ’s move to discourage political parties from holding political rallies and large gatherings has continued to receive kudos from political players.

Prince Ndoyi, a Political Activist, says Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president Highvie Hamududu’s advice to political parties to avoid political rallies is a step in the right direction.

Mr Ndoyi says Mr Hamududu, who is also called HH, has shown true leadership and patriotism as opposed to the opposition UPND leader who wants his interest first than that of Zambians.

He adds that political leaders who cared for citizens should avoid calling for public ralies and preserve lives in the wake of the third wave of the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

Recently, Mr. Hamududu appealed to authorities to put guidelines in writing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECZ has advised political parties to use other methods to send their political messages across.

Subsequently, the ruling Patriotic Front has banned all its members from holding political rallies in a bid to safeguard human life in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic whose infection rate has continued to rise.

But the opposition UPND and its leader Hakainde Hichilema have said they will conduct rallies.

Zambia is currently one of the 10 African countries with an increasing number of Covid-19 cases.