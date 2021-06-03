MUCHELEKA’S PERSISTENT INSULTS ON CHITIMUKULU REFLECTS UPND’S POLICY ON TRADITIONAL AUTHORITIES – SENIOR CHIEF MWAMBA



Kasama ~ Thur, 3 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Changsha

Senior Chief Mwamba of Kasama is appalled that the United Party for National Development (UPND) has continued demeaning Mwine Lubemba Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Henry Kanyanta Manga Sosala II of the Bemba speaking people.

The Senior Chief is disappointed that the UPND through its Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka has continued its offensive language against Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and the entire Bemba Chiefdom all but for political reasons.

He has charged that Mr Mucheleka had become a messenger of vile politics against the Bemba traditional leadership and is worried that should the UPND be given a chance to form government, there was a danger that the traditional governance in the country would be destroyed.

Senior Chief Mwamba said it was shocking that Mr Mucheleka chose to be hostile towards the Mwinelubemba for endorsing Prof Luo as President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s running mate for the August 12 general elections.

The traditional leader stated that it was traditionally and politically unwise for Mr Mucheleka and the UPND to adopt an antagonistic attitude towards the traditional leadership in Northern Province, stating that mature politics should be based on issues and not on demeaning chiefs.

Mr Mucheleka, the UPND Deputy Secretary General was last week quoted by a prominent online publication, the Daily Revelation, as having said that Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has sold out the Bemba Chiefdom for endorsing Prof Luo as President Lungu’s Runningmate.

But Senior Chief Mwamba has advised Mr Mucheleka and the UPND to desist from insulting the Mwine Lubemba and the Bemba speaking people on account of their decision to welcome President Lungu’s decision to choose Prof Luo as his running mate.

He said traditional leadership was an ordination of God and that it was customarily and culturally bad-mannered for Mr Mucheleka to begin to mischaracterize the Bemba Chiefdom for political gain.

“This is not the first time Mr Mucheleka has attacked and disparaged the Chitimukulu. And it would appear Mr Mucheleka and the UPND have made it their campaign to continue insulting Paramount Chief Chitimukulu. It is politically and traditional unwise for the Mr Mucheleka to adopt continue maligning and attacking the Mwinelubemba as a strategy to win elections. It is annoying that the Mwinelubemba has become a victim of vile politics from Mr Mucheleka and the UPND,” Senior Chief Mwamba said.

And Senior Chief Mwamba has called for peaceful campaigns devoid of insults and violence in his chiefdom.

He advised political parties to avoid violence and insults during their campaigns and concentrate on what they would do for the people if elected.

He said Zambia was a Christian nation and that those seeking votes from people should use language that was respectful and issue-based.