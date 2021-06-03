NDOLA DIOCESE BISHOP BANS POLITICAL REGALIA AT CHURCH, ORDERS PARISHES TO TREAT POLITICIANS LIKE ANY OTHER CONGREGANT

Ndola ~ Thur, 3 June 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Reverend Dr Benjamin Phiri has banned politicians from wearing political outfits during mass and has further ordered that no politician should grace the pulpit when they visit parishes during mass.

In a memo circulated to all Catholic parishes, Bishop Phiri observed that visits to churches by various people seeking political office would increase as as political campagns hightened.

“As such, I wish to therefore direct that when such visits occur, those seeking political office should be treated like any other ordinary Christian coming to worship,” guided Bishop Phiri.

“At no time should they be accorded a chance to speak to the parishioners within the church premises,” he added.

Bishop Phiri said he was aware that priests had in the past out of courtesy allowed some visiting politician to campaign to parishioners in church under the guise of greeting the people during mass.

“This is not permitted at all during the celebration of Mass. Furthermore, I wish to admonish that no political regalia should be worn by anyone at our church premises regardless of their political affiliation. When at Church we all belong to the party of Jesus Christ nothing more,” said Bishop Phiri.