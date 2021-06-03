THE OPPOSITION ARE NOT ACCOUNTABLE TO THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA; THEY HAVE NO BURDEN OF RESPONSIBILITY THUS THEY CAN DO AND ADVOCATE FOR ANYTHING

By Antonio Mwanza

Unlike the Opposition, it is only the Patriotic Front which is ANSWERABLE to the people of Zambia; it is only the PF which shoulders the responsibility of providing leadership, care and vision for the people of Zambia.

When anything goes wrong in this country it is the PF and not the Opposition that our people hold to account. The Opposition bears no responsibility for anything, they are neither answerable nor accountable to the people of Zambia, hence they can say or do anything because they know that they bear no public responsibility whatsoever.

This is why today, abena Hakainde Sammy Hichilema who not too long ago was in self-imposed quarantine for months in his house; a man who not so long ago was calling for a TOTAL LOCKDOWN of the country; a man who now wears Micheal Jackson type of gloves for fear of being infected with COVID-19 can today be standing on the mountain top calling for Government to allow super-spreader events such as public rallies even when he is well aware of the devastating social and economic effects of such a reckless move. It is because he knows that whatever will go wrong, people won’t blame him, they won’t hold him to account, they will hold President Lungu and the PF to account.

But His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Patriotic Front have no such luxury of recklessness because we are answerable to the people of Zambia. Whatever goes wrong, will be blamed on the President and the PF so we are duty bound to make hard and painful decisions for the sake of the lives, health and well-being of our people. This is why the President has called upon all the relevant authorities to ensure that everyone adheres to the laid down COVID-19 regulations as prescribed in Statutory Instruments Number 21 and Number 22 because we have a solemn duty to protect the Zambian people from a further spread of COVID-19.

We have lost over 1200 souls to Covid-19. We have recorded over 95,000 cumulatively and if we don’t act now the situation may easily get out of hand and this may result into lockdowns, closure of economic activities and eventually disrupt our entire healthcare system

According to the latest figures, Zambia has become part of the top 6 countries with the highest rate of COVID-19 new cases being recorded, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama has said.

On Tuesday 558 new cases were recorded, representing a positivity rate of 6.9 the highest number recorded in over 2 months since the country came out of the second wave.

Dr. Malama warns that from epidemiological reviews it is clear that the COVID-19 situation is worsening daily and the coming few weeks will be critical.

“Our hope lies in the fact that working together as a people we can change the landscape of COVID 19 in our country and avert the much dreaded Health and socio-economic disruptions we saw during the 1st and 2nd waves and even worse.” He said.

The Permanent Secretary has also reiterated the call for Zambians to take all necessary measures to avoid further spread of COVID-19 by adhereing to the stipulated prevention guidelines.

We have 151 radio stations, 45 TV stations; we have plenty of social media platforms and we have many other means of campaigns such as door-to-door etecetra and to claim that one lost the elections because he did not hold a rally simply does not add up.

We are pleased that the UNITED NATIONS and cooperating partners have welcomed and commended the manner in which President Lungu and his Government have handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let us all join the President in his noble efforts and save our people from COVID-19.

One Zambia. One Nation.

The author is PF media director.