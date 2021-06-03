RESPONSIBILITY AND PATRIOTISM: PAC CANCELS PUBLIC RALLIES



We don’t want to have our population halved just because we want to go into power – Mulao

Lusaka~03 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

People’s Alliance for Change- PAC has announced that it will not hold political rallies during campaigns in view of the confirmed third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Presidential running mate Gerald Mulao has said his party will not subject electorates to rallies which expose them to infections.

Speaking during a political parties engagement meeting organized by the Electoral Commission of Zambia on Wednesday, Mr Mulao said the party takes interest in the preservation of life and health of the people.

He said PAC will do the correct thing contrary to other parties excited with the holding of campaign rallies at the expense of exposing the people who are supposed to vote them into office to COVID-19 infections.

“As PAC, we are not going to have rallies, we don’t want to have our population halved just because we want to go into power. We are going to have an effective campaign using other methods,” Mr Mulao said.

And Mr Mulao has advised the Zambia Police to do the correct thing during this period by ensuring adherence to the campaign schedules agreed upon in various jurisdictions.

UPND and DP have vowed to continue flouting health guidelines in search for votes.