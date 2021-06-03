ZAMBIAN RESIDENT IN BOTSWANA SURVIVES COLD HAND OF DEATH AFTER SUCCESSFUL KIDNEY OPERATION AT UTH

Lusaka~03 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Zambian who has stayed in Botswana for 23 years has survived the cold hand of death after specialized staff at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) successfully conducted a kidney operation.

Davies Maviya said both Government and private hospitals in Botswana declared that they could not do anything about his kidney problem.

Mr. Maviya said his family insisted that he seeks medical attention in Zambia, which he seriously doubted.

He said it was shocking to note the professional manner in which UTH doctors carried out the procedure leading to his full recovery.

Mr. Maviya said he could not believe the level of investment in the equipment at Zambia’s highest referral hospital.

He thanked the PF Government over the progress in the health sector, urging Zambians to make use of UTH as the services are world class.