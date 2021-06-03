ZAMBIAN RESIDENT IN BOTSWANA SURVIVES COLD HAND OF DEATH AFTER SUCCESSFUL KIDNEY OPERATION AT UTH

Lusaka~03 May 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
A Zambian who has stayed in Botswana for 23 years has survived the cold hand of death after specialized staff at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) successfully conducted a kidney operation.
Davies Maviya said both Government and private hospitals in Botswana declared that they could not do anything about his kidney problem.
Mr. Maviya said his family insisted that he seeks medical attention in Zambia, which he seriously doubted.
He said it was shocking to note the professional manner in which UTH doctors carried out the procedure leading to his full recovery.
Mr. Maviya said he could not believe the level of investment in the equipment at Zambia’s highest referral hospital.
He thanked the PF Government over the progress in the health sector, urging Zambians to make use of UTH as the services are world class.
3 Comments
George
Well observed my brother. PF has Done tremendous things in the last 10 years in government. Some people can’t see that and appreciate. Look at roads we have never had since independence. Look at agricultural, health care, infrastructure in all parts of the country. People now drive latest cars. People now have built latest houses. People own farms,garages, small businesses, electricity is sorted out, new bridges, new toll gates accro in country. Clinics up graded to mini hospitals and etc. Surprisingly People are crying for saladi prices, chicken prices, mealie meal prices, sugar prices and etc forgetting the big picture. Let’s not experiment please in the August election. Am not PF but live in west Africa.
Razor
Do you think anyone can afford that operation? You are just lucky that you work in Botswana and because of the PF finishing this kwacha so this operation has costed you very little since you need only a few Botswana pula to get thousands of kwacha. What about the local people who are earning in kwacha what are they going to do. They just die under this government.
Enock Tekere
Wish you a quick recovery mhofu