9 DIE IN 2 SEPARATE ACCIDENTS AS RTSA CALLS THE CRASHES TRAGIC

Lusaka ~ Fri, 4 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Nine people have died today in two separate fatal road traffic accidents.

In the first accident, five people, including a Police officer identified as Sergeant Aaron Daka aged 33 of Chirundu Police Station, have died while 14 others sustained serious injuries in a fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred today, June 4, 2021 at around 05:30 hours along Chirundu road near Siamikobo Primary School.

Deputy police spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that other deceased have only been identified as Bright Banda, Musonda Mulenga, Dalana Robert and Oscar Muziyo.

“The accident happened when Kelvin Daka who was driving a DAF truck registration number AJE 2360 from Lusaka to Chirundu improperly overtook another vehicle and in the process collided with a Toyota Hiace mini bus registration number AEB 2691 which was coming from the opposite direction. The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Kafue General Hospital while bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Kafue General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Mr Mwale stated.

In the other accident, four students of Eden University have died in a road traffic accident in Serenje District of Central Province.

The accident happened today at around 10:30 hours after the driver of the bus registration number BAJ 2919 belonging to Chibeka Bus Services, carrying students from Lusaka to Mpulungu, hit the rear side of the Zambia – Malawi Bus and in the process lost control and flipped, killing four students on the spot.

RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer, Gladwell Banda, has conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved families, describing the two accidents as tragic and unfortunate.

The Agency has dispatched the accident investigations teams to establish the detailed causations of the two road traffic crashes to ensure that such incidences are mitigated in future.

This is according to a statement by RTSA head of public relations Frederick Mubanga.