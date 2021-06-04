IG THREATENS PUNITIVE ACTION AGAINST COPS WHOSE SPOUSES ENGAGE IN POLITICS IN POLICE CAMPS

Chipata ~ Fri, 4 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned that punitive actions will be taken against officers whose spouses and family members take part in active politics in police cantonment.

Mr Kanganja also said the wearing of political party regalia cannot be condoned in government houses.

He was speaking when he met officers at the Eastern Division police headquarters in Chipata yesterday.

Mr Kanganja said police officers should not unnecessarily use excessive force in the execution of their duties.

And speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province permanent secretary Veronica Mwiche, Mr Kanganja said he was in the province to check on police preparedness levels as the country heads to the polls.

“We are going to the polls on 12th August and to be sure that peace prevails in the country before during and after the elections as per our mandate that of maintain law and order in the country I had to personally come over here to be on the ground, to physically check on the security situation, the preparedness levels, deployment pattern and the morale of the officers. This has to be done so that we ensure that we are ready for elections,” he said.

Kanganja said he was also checking on the discipline levels being exhibited by the officers and the challenges and how they can attend

to them.