NAWAKWI ENDORSES ECL

Lusaka ~ Fri, 4 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FDD President Edith Nawakwi has endorsed the candidature of President Edgar Lungu.

Ms Nawakwi says her party and the executive committee decided to endorse President Lungu because he is the only one who has a vision to develop the country.

She has directed party structures across the country to campaign for the PF and President Lungu.

The outspoken opposition leader has also commended President Lungu for choosing Professor Nkandu Luo as running-mate.