NAWAKWI ENDORSES ECL

Lusaka ~ Fri, 4 Jun 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
FDD President Edith Nawakwi has endorsed the candidature of President Edgar Lungu.
Ms Nawakwi says her party and the executive committee decided to endorse President Lungu because he is the only one who has a vision to develop the country.
She has directed party structures across the country to campaign for the PF and President Lungu.
The outspoken opposition leader has also commended President Lungu for choosing Professor Nkandu Luo as running-mate.
2 Comments
Chendabusiku
Zambia is a democratic state and such people have a right to do all the legal things including petitioning endorsing etc. It appears to me that the “YES” vote seems to be working for Lungu. If the Agust pole says something else that is democracy. But so far aba bashala kuwayawayafye.
Razor
This is not news but something that has been known all along ever since she poked her nose in the hatembo issue to pin HH but which unfortunately back fired on her. She thought by pinning HH she will be chosen as running mate but due to her failure lungu chose Luo now the best thing nawakwi can hope for is a cabinet position in the unlikely event that lungu wins.