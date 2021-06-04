UPND WILL FIRE 50% OF GRZ WORKERS IN UNLIKELY EVENT THAT THEY RULE ZAMBIA – KAMBWILI



Mkushi ~ Frid, 4 Jun 2021

Political Giant Chishimba Kambwili says the opposition UPND will lay off 50% of the civil service in the unlikely event that they ruled Zambia.

“Ba UPND one of their policies balalanda nokulanda mulomfwa ati Zambia currently spends 50% of the national budget on salaries for civil servants balalanda mulomfwa ba UPND na President wabo,” he said when he featured on Mkushi Radio yesterday.

Dr. Kambwili stated that UPND was totally against the idea of spending 50% of the national budget on paying civil servants.

Dr. Kambwili, who was in the UPND Alliance, revealed that funders demanded that the party needed to reduce expenditure on the civil service from 50% to 25%.

“Ici cilepilibula ukutila ba UPND bakesa cita reduce civil service from 50% to 25% or they will reduce salaries from 50% to 25%,” he explained.

Dr. Kambwili added that there were only two ways the UPND would execute the exercise by either retrenching civil servants or reducing their salaries.