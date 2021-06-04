UPND WILL LOSE FOR THE 6TH TIME, WITH OR WITHOUT COVID- CHANDA



Lusaka ~ Fri, 4 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kanchibiya Constituency PF Parliamentary candidate Sunday Chanda says with or without COVID-19, the opposition UPND will lose in the August 12 general elections.

Mr Chanda said it is worrying that the UPND has continued to deny the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to hold large meetings when Health guidelines dictate otherwise.

He said m it will not matter what the UPND does in this election.

“It is worrying that the United Party for National Development (UPND) continues to deny the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. UPND and Mr Hichilema would rather expose their supporters’ lives for political expediency. It does not matter what UPND does, it must prepare for yet another crushing defeat on 12th August 2021, with or without COVID-19,” Mr Chanda said.

“The UPND is a Party without alternatives; a party without a message and a Party unable to read and understand the times. This is a Party that has failed to unite the opposition, how can it be expected to unite a nation? This is a Party that believes in doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

He said the UPND will have serious challenges in its strong holds because the PF has penetrated.

“In this election, UPND will find it very difficult to defend its traditional strongholds as both North Western and Western Provinces are more green than red. The Patriotic Front and President will significantly increase margins in formerly UPND strongholds while successfully defending Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces. There is no hope for UPND in Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, Eastern and Central Provinces,” Mr Chanda said.

“There is therefore no reason for the UPND to even imagine the PF is not ready for the August 12th election. We have always been ready, with or without COVID-19.”