AFTER A WEEK OF ABANDONING PATIENTS, RESIDENT DOCTORS CALL OFF NATIONWIDE GO-SLOW

Lusaka ~ Fri, 4 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The residents doctors association of Zambia has called off the countrywide go-slow over delayed salary arrears and allowances for its members.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka, association president Dr. Brian Sampa noted that the increased number of coronavirus patients in hospitals due to the third wave of the pandemic has prompted them to call off the go-slow in order to save lives of many patients in hospitals.

Dr. Sampa has further demanded that all threats, arrests, charges and suspensions be dropped with immediate effect, adding that the association is not intimidated or threatened but their priority is to save lives of Zambians.

Regarding his suspension, Dr. Sampa says the Health Professions Council of Zambia has not served the association with the suspension letter.