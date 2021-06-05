5 NABBED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING

Lusaka ~ Sat, 5 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka has arrested five (5) people for various money laundering offenses contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The suspects have been identified as Jimmy Mwemba Mwelwa, a male aged 26 of Chilenje South, Wesley Moonde, a male aged 35 years of Kamwala South and Charles Mutoshi, a male aged 33 years of Kamwala South, all of Lusaka, have been arrested for various offences including Forgery and Uttering of false documents, Obtaining money by false pretences and theft contrary to the provisions of The Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Unauthorised access to, and interference with computer systems and data contrary to section 49 of the Cyber Security Act No. 42 of 2021, and Money Laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as read with the Amendment Act No. 44 of 2010.

It is alleged that Jimmy Mwemba Mwelwa whilst acting together with Wesley Moonde, Charles Mutoshi and other persons unknown, forged documents and obtained ZMW 2,114,000.00 and USD$ 5,000.00 from a named company. Further Jimmy Mweemba Mwelwa did acquire a motor vehicle from the suspected proceeds of crime which has since been seized by the Commission.

In a separate incident, the Anti-Money Laundering Unit has arrested Evans Mulenga Kabanga, a male aged 51 of Bayuni in Makeni and Mukuka Kabanga, a male aged 60 of Garden House in Lusaka West, for conducting and providing financial services without a license contrary to the provisions of the Banking and Financial Services Act No. 7 of 2017, theft contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and money laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as read with the Amendment Act No. 44 of 2010.

Evans Mulenga Kabanga also trading as Meck-Loy Forex Trading under (Meck-Loy Project Management a registered company) whilst acting together with Mukuka Kabanga (Shareholder and Director- Meck-Loy Project Management Limited) did conduct and provide financial services without a license by receiving deposits from the general public. They duo received ZMW 446.950.00 cash from members of the public by falsely pretending that the money would earn a profit of up to 50% per month when in fact not.

The five (5) suspects have been released on Police Bond and are yet to appear in the court of Law.

Meanwhile the Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested four (4) people for trafficking in over 167 Kilograms of cannabis in various incidents contrary to Section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of the Laws of Zambia.

In Western Province, the Commission has arrested Sarah Mwanzhi, a female aged 42 of Lemvu area in Luampa District for trafficking in 134 Kilograms of dry loose cannabis that was concealed in 50 kg polythene sacks.

In Muchinga Province the Commission has arrested Abraham Mando, a male peasant farmer aged 43 of Bwanga Village in Lavushimanda District for trafficking in 17 Kilograms of Loose cannabis that was concealed in a sack.

Meanwhile the Drug Enforcement Commission in Central Province has arrested two (2) people for trafficking in loose cannabis.

Rosemary Banda a female aged 30 years of Mpundu Village of Chikonkomene Area was arrested for trafficking in 8.4 Kilograms of loose cannabis which was concealed in a blue bucket.

In a separate incident, Joyce Banda a female aged 26 of Mpunde village in Chikokomene District was arrested for trafficking in 8.1 Kilograms of loose cannabis which was concealed in a bucket.

The four suspects are currently in police custody and arrangements are being made for them to appear before courts of competent jurisdiction.

This is according to a statement issued by DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga.