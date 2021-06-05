DOOR TO DOOR CAMPAIGNS CAN GO ON BUT NOT IN LARGE NUMBERS – IG

Chipata ~ Sat, 5 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says stern action will be taken against all political parties who will be found holding public rallies following the suspension by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in consultation with key stakeholders like the Ministry of Health.

The IG has, however, said door to door campaigns can go on but should not be done in large numbers.

Mr Kanganja has also announced that the requirement for political parties to seek certification from health authorities before notifying the police is no longer valid.

He said those who will not comply with the public health guidelines will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“During our meeting in Chipata yesterday , I did indicate that all political parties participating in this year’s general election should ensure that they seek certification before notifying the police on their intention to hold rallies,” Mr Kanganja said. “However, I wish to announce that this requirement is no. Longer there because the Electoral Commission of Zambia in consultation with other stakeholders which includes Ministry of Health has suspended all public rallies. It therefore follows that the Zambia Police shall not entertain any public rally.”

He made the pronouncements when he addressed police officers in Petauke District, where he is on a tour of Eastern Province assessing the preparedness of officers to police the general election.

Mr Kanganja further said political parties intending to undertake door to door and other campaign modes are free to do so but should avoid moving in large numbers.

He said police officers will adequately police door to door campaigns to avoid clashes.

Meanwhile, Mr Kanganja has concluded his tour of Eastern Province saying he is satisfied with the security situation ahead of the elections.