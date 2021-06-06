Africa On The Global Gaming Stage

Gaming has come a long way since the early days of games. Up to a few years ago it was only possible to play games with a computer or gaming console but the mobile revolution has changed the gaming landscape.

Easy accesses to games and cheaper mobile devices have made it possible for everyone to play whichever games they want to. These factors havesignificantly increased the number of people that play games and this is especially true for Africa.

What are free to play games?

1. Free to play (FtP) are games that are available to pay without having to pay in order to play for the games. These games are available to play on all gaming devices such as Xbox, Playstation, PC and Mobile. Free to play games has also made a huge difference in the way that gamers consume games. Gamers can now download and play a game in a few minutes before deciding that it’s not for them and move on to the next game.

The number of active players on these games can be mind boggling. Fortnite which is one of the most popular Free to play had 350 million registered users in 2020. Other big titles include Dota2, League of Legends, Path to Exile and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Live casino games are also very popular games that are available to play on mobile devices.

Gaming in Africa

The number of gamers in Africa has been gradually increasingas the infrastructure becomes better. Africa has some of the fastest growing mobile markets in the world. Sub Saharan Africa had 275 million who used mobile devices to browse the internet in 2019. This number is expected to rise significantly to 450 million by 2025. To get a true estimation of the number of gamers in Africa is not easy but studies suggest that the younger generation tend to play games.

The youth population of Africa is estimated at about 200 millionand rising. Africa is still behind the rest of the world with creating games. The African Game Developers Associationhas recently formed to showcase and drive the talent of African game designers to the rest of the world. With so much growth and potential the outlook for gaming in Africa looks good.