Africa On The Global Gaming Stage

Gaming has come a long way since the early days of games. Up to a few years ago it was only possible to play games with a computer or gaming console but the mobile revolution has changed the gaming landscape.
Easy accesses to games and cheaper mobile devices have made it possible for everyone to play whichever games they want to. These factors havesignificantly increased the number of people that play games and this is especially true for Africa.
What are free to play games?
Gaming in Africa
The number of gamers in Africa has been gradually increasingas the infrastructure becomes better. Africa has some of the fastest growing mobile markets in the world. Sub Saharan Africa had 275 million who used mobile devices to browse the internet in 2019. This number is expected to rise significantly to 450 million by 2025. To get a true estimation of the number of gamers in Africa is not easy but studies suggest that the younger generation tend to play games.
The youth population of Africa is estimated at about 200 millionand rising. Africa is still behind the rest of the world with creating games. The African Game Developers Associationhas recently formed to showcase and drive the talent of African game designers to the rest of the world. With so much growth and potential the outlook for gaming in Africa looks good.