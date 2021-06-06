PF CADRE IN ICU AFTER ATTACK BY UPND CADRES IN NDOLA

Ndola ~ Sun, 6 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Three PF cadres are in hospital, with one in the ICU, after an attack by the UPND cadres.

Copperbelt police commissioner Elias Chushi said police received a report of unlawful wounding and malicious damage to property by suspected UPND cadres.

He said three PF cadres at the PF security office were attacked by UPND cadres and sustained serious injuries and are admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital.

One was stabbed with a screwdriver and is currently in the ICU.

“Police in Ndola District received a report of unlawful wounding and malicious damage to property which occurred on 5th June, 2021 around 16:00 hours along Mushili Road in which suspected UPND cadres unlawfully wounded during an illegal road show in Mushili and Masala Townships. The three PF cadres were at the PF Security office located along Mushili Road in Mushili Township when they were attacked by UPND cadres and sustained serious injuries and currently admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital,” said Chushi.

He has identified the injured PF cadres as Mike Kasongo 43, of Kansengu Area in Ndola who was stabbed twice on the right ribs and is in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit, where a screwdriver is alleged to have been used.

Another victim is Felix Kaputungu 47, of New Mushili Township in Ndola who was hacked in the head and sustained a deep cut and a machete is alleged to have been used.

He said Aggripa Ngoma 29, of Masala Township in Ndola was hit on his left shoulder and suffered a suspected fracture on his collarbone and an iron bar is alleged to have been used.

“Additionally, three motor vehicles have been damaged, Fan Cargo Registration Number BCB 7154, front and rear screens have been smashed. Toyota Caldina Number plates, side windows, front and rear screen have been smashed. Toyota Crown, ACX 7394 had its front and rear screens, smashed. Total value of property damaged is not yet ascertained,” said Mr Chushi, adding that no arrests have been made yet.