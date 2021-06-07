DON’T USE YOUR PLATFORMS TO DISSEMINATE HATE MESSAGES, KANGANJA URGES MEDI

Lusaka ~ Mon, 7 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the presence of the media acts as an oversight body that regulates the conduct of police officers.

Mr Kanganja said the police treasures and holds in high esteem the role that the media plays in informing the public on effects of negative vices such as political violence and electoral related crime.

He was speaking when he opened a four-day Bloggers of Zambia training of journalists in Safety and Security at Lilayi police college this morning.

“I must confess that the tools that the journalists use to cover events also help to regulate the conduct of police officers as they execute their duties more especially in the field of operation. It always makes police officers to always operate in an ethical, professional and impartial manner,” he said

He said the suspension of mass gatherings due to COVID 19 has resulted in many political parties using the media, especially radio stations, to reach out to the electorate.

Mr Kanganja urged the media to always ensure that such platforms are not used to disseminate hate messages or speeches but convey correct and positive information to the public.

He said it is against media law and ethics to allow malicious and scandalous allegations or unsubstantiated information about an opponent with the aim of damaging reputation

German Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner- Mitchell said a free press with high qualitative and ethical standards plays a decisive role in social, economic and democratic development in general.

Bloggers of Zambia board chairperson Daniel Sikazwe said both the police and media are important institutions that make democracy thrive.

The four-day training has attracted journalists from Lusaka, Southern, Western, Central and Eastern Provinces.