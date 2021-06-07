HH IS TOYING WITH COVID-19 – SUNDAY CHANDA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 7 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front (PF) Kanchibiya Parliamentary Candidate Sunday Chanda has charged that the refusal by the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to observe Covid-19 regulations ahead of the August 12 polls puts its followers in harm’s way.

In a statement, Mr Chanda said the opposition party and its leader Hakainde Hichilema are “Covid-19 denialist.”

He added that the party believes that the mentioned pandemic is a hoax.

This comes following the ban on rallies by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) ahead of this year’s general elections as cases of the pandemic have started escalating.

The opposition party officials have however reportedly vowed to defy the Covid-19 regulations aimed at mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

“It is not surprising to see Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema toying with COVID-19. From the onset, the UPND leader has been a COVID-19 denialist. Even the UPND manifesto launch was full of COVID-19 denialists. UPND believes COVID-19 is a hoax!” he said.

“According to the Ministry of Health, just yesterday, 6th June 2021, Zambia crossed the 100,000 mark for cumulatively confirmed COVID-9 cases. The country has witnessed an increase in the number of deaths with the third wave, we are now also seeing an increase in the number of deaths. In the past 1 week we have been losing on average 5 people per day. Behind these statistics are brothers and sisters, family members representing diverse backgrounds. Responsible political leadership therefore calls for maximum responsibility as the nation battles with the current pandemic. It is therefore worrying that Mr Hichilema considers it a heroic act whenever he defies all health regulations and expert advice on COVID-19.”

He also said Mr Hichilema has continued toying around with the pandemic “spreading cheap propaganda and falsehoods” even as the Police seeks to bring about public order by preventing COVID-19 superspreaders such as roadshows and rallies.

And Mr Chanda scorned Hichilema for alleging that the police wanted to assassinate him.

“It is sad that Hichilema continues to make outrageous assassination claims. The UPND now alleges that the Zambia Police planned on shooting him while on the Copperbelt Province, a claim the Inspector General has rubbished,” he said.

“This is not the first time Mr Hichilema is making such outrageous claims. Zambians will recall him appearing on BBC’s HardTalk with Stephen Suckur, Mr Hichilema claimed that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu wanted to kill him. It took Mr Suckur to call him out on his lies. Such careless remarks from the Opposition leader must be frowned upon by all Zambians, both young and old, including the international community.”

Mr Chanda however called on all well-meaning Zambians to reject “such careless and cheap propaganda.”

He said citizens of goodwill must remind Mr Hichilema that misplaced and careless inflammatory statements could plunge society into chaos adding that this is not how an opposition party wins an election at all.

Mr Chanda also challenged the opposition leader to come out clearly and condemn political violence.

“Mr Hichilema needs to be advised that COVID-19 has no boundaries. We ask him to care enough for his followers,” he said.

“Lastly, Mr Hichilema must come out clear to condemn electoral violence being perpetuated by his supporters. Footage of cadres in his convoy releasing a catapult in the direction of police officers on the Copperbelt Province must receive the strongest condemnation by all citizens and stakeholders. In the same vein, the Zambia Police have an important duty to bring perpetrators and instigators to book.”