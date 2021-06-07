UPND HAVE RESORTED TO DANGEROUS CAMPAIGN STRATEGY BY CLAIMING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON HH – ANTONIO MWANZA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 7 June 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patrotic Front (PF) has castigated leader of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) for insinuating that police wanted to assassinate him in Chingola as he attempted to attend a church service yesterday.

Party Media Director Antonio Mwanza said in a statement issued to the press today that the opposition leader’s allegations have the potential to create anarchy in the country.

Mwanza charged that the UPND have no message to convince the people to vote for them hence them resorting to “a very” dangerous strategy of trying to cause anarchy.

“The statement from UPND claiming that Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema has survived an assassination attempt, is not only reckless and inflammatory but has the potential to create anarchy and civil unrest in the country and fits so well in the UPND strategy which is anchored on, one, a desperate attempt to solicit Public Sympathy and, two, a scheme to cause civil strife and public despondency,” he said.

“The UPND have no message to convince the people to vote for them so they have resorted to a very dangerous strategy of trying to cause anarchy and division in the country by always claiming that the state wants to kill Mr. Hichilema. Their hope is to draw public sympathy so that Zambians can vote for them based on sympathy.”

Mr Mwanza said Zambians ought to know that such tactics are very dangerous as they can lead to a total breakdown of rule of law and put the country on flames.

“Zambians must rise and condemn this irresponsible and very dangerous path that UPND has taken. We should never allow their desperation for power to lead this country on a path of civil war. We must guard this peace jealousy,” he said.