PRESIDENT LUNGU ARRIVES IN EASTERN PROVINCE FOR 4-DAY WORKING VISIT

Nyimba ~ Tue, 8 Jun 2021

President Edgar Lungu has started his four-day working visit of Eastern Province.

The Head of State arrived in Nyimba district in the morning and inspected construction works at the Nyimba District Hospital.

President Lungu also visited Lusangazi District where he inspected the works on Chitindi Mini Hospital.

And speaking upon arrival in Nyimba, the head of state emphasized the need for members of the general public to strictly adhere to the covid-19 health guidelines in order to protect their own lives.

He said COVID-19 is not a hoax, and no one should doubt that because the pandemic claimed a lot of lives both within and outside Zambia.

President Lungu also urged political parties to adhere to safety guidelines during campaigns, and desist from meeting people in huge numbers.

He said the government’s only interest in issuing current guidelines is to safeguard the lives of Zambians.

President Lungu added that the guidance to refrain from holding huge gatherings is without malice.

Credit-Breeze FM