PRESIDENT LUNGU DATES EASTERN PROVINCE



Chipata ~ Tue, 8 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu is today expected to embark on a four-day working visit of Eastern Province.

The head of state is expected to inspect developmental projects, meet chiefs and some PF officials in various districts.

The head of state will visit Nyimba, Lusangazi, Katete, Sinda, Chipata, Lundazi, Chasefu and Lumezi districts during his tour.

President Lungu will inspect Lundazi bridge and school projects, among others, in different districts.

He is expected to return to Lusaka on Friday.

This is according to a programme released by the Eastern Province administration office.