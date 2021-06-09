UPND ASKS COURT TO ALLOW COVID-19 SUPER SPREADER EVENTS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 6 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, the UPND has asked the Ndola High Court to stay the decision by the Electoral Commission of ZAMBIA-ECZ to ban campaign rallies as the decision is illegal.

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has asked the court to quash the decision by ECZ to ban the campaign rallies during campaign period leading to the General Elections scheduled on August 12.

This is according to a petition filed in the courts of law against ECZ and the Attorney General.

‘It is a notorious fact that public schools, churches and bars are still very much open with members of the public mingling with each other at various gatherings such as funerals subject to observing the COVID 19 guildlines published by the relevant authorities,” he said

Mr Imenda has also accused ECZ of abrogating its responsibility under section 8 of the Electoral of Code of Conduct by ignoring to precribe the amount of airtime in any given language on public media to be allocated to all the participating political parties and independent candidates.

He has further made claims that President, Edgar Lungu, vice President Inonge Wina and PF running mate Professor Nkandu Luo have been holding rallies and other public meetings.

Last week, ECZ suspended the holding of political rallies to curb the spread of COVID-19, a move which has received well by several political parties and stakeholders except the UPND.