UPND MEMBERS HACK EACH OTHER, BEAT POLICE IN NAKONDE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 9 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Violence among UPND members has continued to come to the fore.

Police have revealed that a man in a video that has gone viral on social media with head injuries is Nakonde Provincial UPND Youth Chairman and was injured by fellow vicious UPND members.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has explained that the 34-year-old man identified as Misheck Kabwe was injured as he tried to stop the unruly cadres from assaulting some Patriotic Front officials in Nakonde.

Mrs Katongo has further disclosed that the victim sustained a deep cut at the back of the head and on the left eye.

She also said the said suspects attacked police officers and left them with injuries after storming the police station.

Mrs added that the identified suspects have been detained awaiting court appearance.

“It all began when some PF cadres, identified as Elisha Simumba aged 31, Kenny Sikaonga aged 36 and Isaac Sinkala aged 30 also reported three assault cases alleged to have occurred at Ikumbi Taxi Rank, near Customs yard that they were assaulted by suspected UPND Cadres identified as Adam Chimfwembe, Jackson Chomba aged 40 also an aspiring Candidate as a Counselor for UPND at Old Fife Ward and Aaron Sichimata 19 all of Ntindi Village,” she said.

Mrs Katonga has also indicated that three suspects were apprehended and detained in custody and this prompted other UPND cadres to storm the Police Station in an attempt to forcefully rescue their fellow UPND cadres who were in police detention. At that point, some PF cadres were still at the Front Office at the police station as they had escorted the victims of the Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

Mrs Katongo further mentioned that the unruly cadres were armed with catapults, stones and sticks.

“The unruly mob of UPND cadres armed with catapults, stones and sticks stormed the police front office and attacked Police Officers and in the process of dispersing this unruly crowd, two police officers sustained injuries. Also a Toyota Vitz unregistered which was parked at the Police Station, property of one of the police officers was damaged, a stone was used in the act,” she said.

Ms Katongo has since warned that anyone that will disregard the provisions of the law will be dealt with accordingly.