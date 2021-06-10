BOYFRIEND ARRESTED OVER MURDER OF HIS 6-MONTH PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND

Masaiti ~ Thur, 10 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 28-year-old woman of Masaiti District has been murdered and her body dumped in the bush near James Tavern in Munyemesha area.

And Police have arrested the deceased’s intimate partner who is suspected to have been with her before the body was discovered in the bush.

The deceased has been identified as Mirriam Ngalande who is also said to have been six months pregnant before she was murdered.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the deceased on the 8th June, 2021 had gone for a drinking spree with her intimate partner identified as John Nyondo, 23, of Simukoko village, Chief Chipepo of Kapiri Mposhi district.

“The deceased and the suspect were last seen leaving the Tarven whilst quarrellig after the victim’s man friend now the suspect suspected his partner of having an affair with another man. On 09th June, 2021 at about 06:00 hours, the body of the victim was found by members of the public laying dead in the bush near the same Tarven,” Mrs Katongo said.

She said Police visited the scene and found the body of the victim with bruises on both knees and legs, swollen private part with blood oozing from the private part adding that unknown object was to used to inflict the injuries on the body.

Mrs Katongo noted that the deceased is also reported to have been six months pregnant, adding that the body has been picked and deposited at Ibenga Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

She said Police launched a manhunt and managed to arrest the suspect in Kafulafuta and he is currently in police custody.