DEVELOPMENT IS FOR ALL, NOT JUST THOSE WHO VOTED FOR ME – LUNGU

Lundazi ~ Thur, 10 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has asked the people of Lundazi District to exercise patience as the Lundazi bridge is being constructed.

President Lungu says Zambians should understand that development is for all and not just for those who voted him to ascend to power.

The head of state said this when he visited Lundazi district.

He said Government is not delivering development because of elections but as a duty.

Earlier Chief Mphamba, Kapichila and Senior Mwase expressed happiness on the works being undertaken on Lundazi Bridge when President Edgar Lungu called on them.

Chief Kapichila who spoke on behalf of other traditional leaders said government has undertaken a number of projects, among them Lundazi-Kapichila bridge which is complete.

Chief Kapichila also thanked government for early distribution of farming inputs which have led to a bumper harvest.

Earlier, the traditional leaders called on the Zambians to keep the peace before, during and after the elections.

Meanwhile, Road Development Agency RDA Chief Executive Officer George Manyele informed the President that works on the Lundazi Bridge are expected to be completed by September this year.

Lundazi Bridge was washed away in February last year after a heavy downpour which led to the collapse of Mwase Dam that caused damage to the bridge.

Credit: Diamond TV