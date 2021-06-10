YOUTH LEADER CONDEMNS POLITICAL VIOLENCE AND TRIBALISM

Lusaka ~ Thur, 10 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Youth of S ubstance Forum National Coordinator Rudolf Mwanza has condemned political violence and tribalism going on in the country ahead of this year’s General Elections.

“I am appealing to all youths countrywide and members of political parties to refrain from political violence and tribalism. Youths should love one another so that the country can remain peaceful and united,” Mr Mwanza said.

He has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the police to provide a level playing field to all the political parties participating in the General Election to allow the Zambian people to elect their candidate of choice.

He urged the Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja to ensure police conduct themselves professionally during this election.

He further urged ZAF Commander David Muma to be professional during this election and give permits to all Presidential candidates that want to fly out to campaign in various parts of the country.

Mr Mwanza further urged the political candidates to follow COVID-19 health guide lines whenever they are campaigning to the electorates.

The Youth leader also advised politicians to avoid tribal campaigns.