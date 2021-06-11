ECZ THREATENS TO SUSPEND UPND AND PF OVER POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Lusaka ~ Fri, 11 June, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has warned the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the PF over political violence ahead of this year’s elections.

In a statement issued to the press today, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga warned that the two parties risk suspension if they continue perpetrating the vice.

Ms Luhanga warned that the vice will undermine the credibility of the elections as well as the stability and peace of the country if left to escalate.

She however implored members of the two parties to adhere without exception to the Code of Conduct which their leaders swore oath adding that the same Code of Conduct applies to the current campaign period.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia has noted with serious concern the escalating campaign violence ahead of the 12th August General Election especially in Lusaka and some selected parts of the country. This vice, if left to escalate will undermine the credibility of the elections and also stability and peace of the country,” he said.

“The Commission has also noted that the perpetrators of violence are mainly the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND). The Commission would like to remind the two political parties that the Code of Conduct which their leaders swore oath to applies to this period of campaigns and must be adhered to without exception.”

Ms Luhanga further indicated that ECZ will not hesitate to invoke the Electoral Process Act and suspend indefinitely all manner of physical campaigns for the two political parties should the violent acts continue.

She called on political leaders to prevail over their supporters and reminded all political players that violence undermines the credibility of an election.

“The Commission further calls on the Police to swiftly arrest and present for prosecution all those that will be found in breach of the Code of Conduct. We call upon the police to perform their duties in an impartial and professional manner,” he said.

“The Commission will not allow the country to degenerate into lawlessness during this period in the name of electoral activities and further calls on the electorate and political party supporters to desist from engaging in violence as it is not worth to die for any political leader. You are further risking your respective political party against applicable sanctions in the law, including disqualification.”

Ms Luhanga said ECZ will be closely following the activities of the two parties “and should this continue, both parties risk being suspended.”

“The Commission would like to encourage all political players to be tolerant and promote coexistence as these are some of the key ingredients of a maturing democracy and the conduct of peaceful elections.”