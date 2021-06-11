KATANGA WARNS COPS: DON’T BE COWARDS WHEN DEALING WITH POLITICAL CADRES

Kitwe ~ Fri, 11 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia Police Deputy Inspector in Charge of Operations Charity Katanga has warned police officers against being cowards when dealing with political party cardres.

Speaking when she addressed officers in Kitwe, Mrs. Katanga said the Police command will instead deal with those failing to act when there is violence.

She said with hightened political activities across the Country, police are expected to up their game to instil confidence in the public ahead of the elections.

And Mrs. Katanga has reminded the officers that the Public Order Act has not been suspended but should be applied firmly especially against those holding meetings and road shows.

She said the police will not tolerate road shows with huge numbers, stating that it is the reason campaigns have been suspended.

Ms. Katanga added that some political parties have already started abusing the road shows with an unacceptable number of vehicles which she said should be discouraged.

Mrs. Katanga has also tasked the traffic department to ensure vehicles being used on road shows meet all traffic requirements to avoid any accidents.

She said some politicians want to create an impression like there is no government in place but should tread carefully because they will be met with the full wrath of the law.

Mrs. Katanga has directed the Provincial Police command not to allow an incident where the Vice President had to use a different road because some UPND cadres blocked the road.

She added that all road shows that are not road compliant will not be allowed to proceed because that is violation of road traffic regulations.