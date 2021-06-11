TANZANIAN TRUCK DRIVER DIES IN FATAL ROAD ACCIDENT



Shiwang’andu ~ Fri, 11 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 35-year-old Tanzanian Truck Driver has died on the spot after the truck he was driving was involved in a fatal road traffic accident in Shiwang’andu District of Muchinga Province.

The accident happened yesterday around 15:00hrs along the Great North Road at Vitamin-C Village in Chief Mukwikile’s area.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina has identified the deceased as Hezron Mgina, who was driving a Scania Truck Registration Number T94BKS/T473AYH a property of Inara Company load with unknown goods.

“The accident happened when the Scania truck registration number T940BKS overturned as the driver avoided hitting into a pothole while descending a hill. In the process the said Scania truck initially hit into an oncoming Mitsubishi Canter which eventually fell into a ditch,” Ms. Machina stated.

“The same truck further hit into another oncoming Scania truck which flipped and rested on the drivers side while facing east, same is extensively damaged. The Scania tanker truck T788DVH incurred a damaged right side of the tank and a Mitsubishi canter incurred a damaged rear right side.”

Ms Machina explained that drivers of the other two motor vehicles hit escaped unhurt, leaving the driver of the Scania dead on the spot.

She said the body of the deceased has been deposited in Mpika District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Ms. Machina added that the Scania truck T940 BKS and a Mitsubishi Canter are still at the scene while the tanker truck has been impounded and is parked at Shiwang’andu Police Station.