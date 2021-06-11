UPND CADRE ARRESTED FOR STABBING PF CADRE IN NDOLA

Ndola ~ Fri, 11 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Ndola have arrested a 31-year-old suspected UPND supporter in connection with an incident that left 29-year-old Aggripa Ngoma in Intensive Care Unit at Ndola Central Hospital after he was stabbed with a screwdriver by UPND cadres.

The suspect, in the group of others UPND cadres, allegedly attacked Patriotic Front cadres and did unlawfully wound and damage property on 5th June, 2021 in Mushili and Masala during an illegal road show mounted by the UPND.

The incident happened when the UPND supporters reached the Patriotic Front Security Office where three PF cadres were attacked and they sustained serious injuries and had been admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has disclosed that after launching a manhunt, Police have since arrested Simon Njobvu, 31 of Masala Township in connection with the incident.

He said the suspect is currently in police custody adding that more details will be provided later as the matter is still under investigation.

Mr. Chushi has further said the victim, Mr Ngoma, has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering from home.