MAN ARRESTED FOR PULLING DOWN CAMPAIGN MATERIALS

Lusaka ~ Sat, 12 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 23-year-old man for pulling down and destroying Campaign materials for Mandevu PF candidate.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that that suspect was detained yesterday.

“This is reported to have occured on 11th June, 2021 at 16 30 hours in Chazanga Compound at Angel’s Clinic. This suspect has been identified as male Joseph Sakala aged 23 of Angels Area, Kabanana compound. He is detained in police custody awaiting court appearance,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She reminded all political party sympathizers to avoid destroying other political party campaign materials as the act is criminal.