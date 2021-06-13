ECL PRAISES ZAMBIA DEFENCE FORCE

Lusaka ~ Sun, 13 Jun 2021

President Edgar Lungu has praised the Zambia Defence Force for their sacrifice and commitment to the country.

President Lungu is also happy that the Zambia Army and Zambia Air Force have responded to his directive to engage in agriculture.

And the head of state says government will continue acquiring equipment for the defence force in order modernize their operations.

President Lungu says government will also develop infrastructure and support human resource needs of the defence Forces.

He says the Zambian defence Force has continued to lead by example on international assignments.

President Lungu was speaking during the 45th Zambia Defence Force Day in Lusaka today.

The celebrations were held under the theme “Preservation of National Peace and Security through loyalty and Patriotism.”

Meanwhile, President Lungu urged the Zambia Defence Force to be loyal to the Constitution and the people of Zambia.

He said it is good that the defense force has remained neutral and served past President with distinction.

And speaking earlier, Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe said the defence Force is proud to be part of the solutions to conflicts in Africa and beyond

Lieutenant General Sikazwe said the Zambia Defense Force has performed well in protecting the country’s boarders.

And Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Felix Phiri said his ministry is committed to the maintenance of peace in the country.

During the celebration, the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service and Zambia Airforce took turns in displaying their military equipment at the freedom statue.

President Lungu also honored service chiefs and their deputies for the service rendered to the country.