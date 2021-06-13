I AM OKAY – LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Sun, 13 June 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti has announced that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is well and has continued to discharge his duties.

In a statement issued from State House, Dr. Miti disclosed that during the observation of the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture Ceremony, President Lungu experienced a sudden dizziness but recovered immediately.

He said the Head of State then walked to his car and returned to State House.

Dr. Miti said the President wishes to assure the general public and all concerned citizens, including the international community, that he is well and has continued to discharge his duties.

The four-hour ceremony took place at the Freedom Statute on Independence Avenue where the Defence Forces show-cased their military ware.

President Lungu also used the Commemoration to conduct an Investiture Ceremony to honour gallant men and women in Uniform.