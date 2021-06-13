NUNDWE WARNS THAT VIOLENT PARTIES WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON THE COPPERBELT

By Michael Kaluba

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has warned that his administration will not allow politicians with ill intentions to come into the province during this campaign period.

Mr. Nundwe says the Copperbelt province remains critical to Zambia’s economy and will not be allowed to become vulnerable to politicians who want to bring confusion under the guise of campaigns.

Speaking to Journalists in Kitwe when Deputy Inspector General of Police, Charity Katanga paid a courtesy call on him, Mr. Nundwe said the security of Zambia’s second largest province behind Lusaka remains cardinal.

He adds that only politicians with a developmental agenda will be allowed in the province after the recent spate of political violence incidents.

Credit: Phoenix News