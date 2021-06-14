KK FALLS SICK, ADMITTED TO MAINA SOKO HOSPITAL AS FAMILY ASKS FOR PRAYERS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 14 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

First Republican President Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda is unwell and admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital, his Administrative Assistant Rodrick Ngolo has revealed.

In a statement issued by Mr Ngolo, Dr. Kaunda is being treated at Maina Soko Military Hospital and has asked for prayers from Zambians and the International community.

“The office and family of the First President wish to inform the general public that His Excellency Dr. Kenneth D. Kaunda First President of the Republic of Zambia has been unwell and was admitted in Hospital at Maina Soko Medical Centre,” Mr Ngolo stated.

“His Excellency Dr. Kaunda is requesting all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything possible to ensure that he recovers.”