LET’S PRAY FOR OUR BELOVED KK – LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Mon, 14 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has called on all Zambians to get into prayer for first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda who has been hospitalized at Maina Soko Military Hospital.

He has stated that Dr Kaunda stood for Zambia at the most critical moment and Zambians must all stand up for him at his weakest moment.

“I call the nation to prayer for our beloved KK who is hospitalised, that God may touch him with His healing hand. He stood up for this great nation at its most critical moment, and so we can all stand up for him in his moment of weakness,” President Lungu stated and quoted Malachi 4 verse 2 which states, “But the sun of righteousness will rise on those revering my name; healing will be in its wings so that you will go forth and jump about like calves in the stall.”

He ended his statement with a hashtag #PrayForKK.