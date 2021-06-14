IT IS NOT ONLY IMMORAL BUT EVIL TO WISH BAD THINGS FOR OTHERS

When State House yesterday issued an official communication that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu fell ill while officiating at the Defence Force Day at the Freedom Statue, some vindictive and bitter opposition leader celebrated the news.

Upon hearing that President Lungu had found himself in an unfortunate situation, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema excitedly called Mr Felix Mutati, his Alliance partner, to inform him that the Head of State had ‘collapsed’ and called for an emergency meeting that same day to discuss if UPND lawyers can take a matter to court to disqualify President Lungu because of “his health”. What followed were jubilant and mocking messages that flooded UPND WhatsApp groups in which they are expressing happiness with the unfortunate event at the Freedom Statue. How awful!

To save face, after realizing that several people had learnt about his celebration of President Lungu’s illness, he quickly posted a message on his Facebook page today, wishing the Head of State “a quick recovery”. So laughable! You cannot celebrate a misfortune today and pretend to care the next day. That is total hypocrisy. We know how much HH wants to become president of Zambia but it won’t happen for as long as he continues to harbor hatred against President Lungu.

The bitterness of some of the politicians we have in this country is beyond anybody’s imagination. Just like their leader, the supporters of the UPND went all out on social media platforms expressing their happiness about the President’s illness. What kind of evil is this? This is extremely shocking for a party that has been all out deceiving people that they are the best to rule this country. With this kind of hatred, who would want to vote into office a bitter leader? That would be the worst mistake to ever make.

What HH and his UPND don’t realise is that their bitterness is visible to many Zambians and the mistake they made was to swallow it; so they cannot get rid of it at this point. It permeates in every act of theirs. As long as they remain like that, they will keep choking with envy. It is that bitterness which they swallowed that is leading them to all kinds illegal acts such as the political violence they are perpetrating. They can celebrate as much as they want about what happened yesterday but what they should know is that what they are wishing for won’t happen. Baloba ilyauma!