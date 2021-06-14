PF DENIES MAKING POSTER WITH LATE DR. MULENGA’S IMAGE, APOLOGISES TO FAMILY

Lusaka ~ Mon, 14 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front has expressed regret at the insensitive propaganda using social media where a picture of late young doctor Abigal Mulenga was used on a digital campaign poster bearing PF colors and President Edgar Lungu’s image.

The party has distanced itself from the works and has since reported the matter to police.

“We have learnt with sadness of a digital campaign poster circulating on social media using the colours of the Patriotic Front portraying among others, the late Dr. Abigail Mulenga who served the country diligently through the Kabwe General Hospital. We must immediately put it on record that the poster was not made by any of the media centres or teams of the Patriotic Front. To this effect we have also reported the matter to the Police to help establish if this poster was made in a malicious and criminal manner to deliberately soil the image of the Patriotic Front party and attempt to cause public anger against it,” PF Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila said.

“We have stated that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has called for clean, smart campaigns, without the use of violence or negative methods. Even as we try to establish the source of this poster, we wish to unreservedly apologise to the family of Dr. Abigail Mulenga for the pain and cause this poster may have caused.”

He said the nation was saddened by the loss of Dr. Mulenga especially that at the age of 23 years at the time of her death, she had a full life ahead of her. It is for this reason that no one should exploit her images for political or any other reasons.

This is according to a statement issued by PF Media Director Mr. Antonio Mwanza.