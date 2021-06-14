POLICE CONFIRM BRUTAL MURDER OF DR MWAPE

Lusaka ~ Mon, 14 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police have confirmed that veterinary doctor Evans Mwape was murdered and his body dumped in Kabangwe area.

The 53-year-old Dr. Mwape of Lilayi was reported missing before his body was found two days later.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said Dr. Mwape’s body was found with severe burns on the upper part and partially on the thighs.

“Police are investigating reports of murder and aggravated robbery suspected to have occurred between 10th June, 2021 and 12th June, 2021 between Kabwe and 6 miles in Kabangwe area in which Evans Mwape Mwengwe aged 53 of Lilayi , a Veterinary Doctor, was found dead with severe burns on the upper part of his body and partially on the thighs,” Mrs Katongo explained.

She stated that Dr. Mwape is reported to have been attacked as he was travelling from Serenje district to Lusaka driving his Mercedes Benz motor vehicle registration number BAB 2838.

“His wallet was dropped near the scene which contained his business cards, his ATM cards and the body was identified by relatives and deposited at UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem,” she stated.

Mrs Katongo said the Motor Vehicle is still missing and the matter is still being investigated while the public will be informed on the outcome.