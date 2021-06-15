ECZ BANS UPND, PF CAMPAIGNS IN LUSAKA AND 4 OTHER AREAS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 15 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The UPND and the Patriotic Front have been banned from conducting any campaign activities in Lusaka, Nakonde, Namwala and Mpulungu districts due to acts of violence witnessed in the four districts.

The suspension of campaigns that will be reviewed in the next fourteen days has been enforced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Addressing Journalists in Lusaka today, Commission chief electoral officer Mr Patrick Nshindano also said that the electoral body has suspended all campaign road-shows an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has called on the Zambia Police not to allow any political activities by the ruling PF and the opposition UPND in the affected districts adding that the media is prohibited from covering any political activities from the mentioned areas.

The Commission has also suspended all political party road shows (including those of independent candidates) as the findings on the ground indicate that the road shows are not only in breach of the coronavirus health guidelines but also Electoral Code of Conduct.

“Political parties have merely converted road shows into mobile rallies, ignoring all the guidelines that were given to them. The Commission was very categorical when we did present the COVID-19 protocols and we did indicate that whatever activities had to be with minimal contact with crowds but this has not been the case,” Mr Nshindano said.