IG ORDERS COPS TO ENFORCE BAN ON CAMPAIGNS FOR UPND AND PF

Lusaka ~ Tue, 15 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed all regulating police officers to ensure that no political activity is undertaken by any member of political parties whose campaigns have been suspended.

In a statement, Mr Kanganja stated that notifications of public meetings by affected political parties will not be entertained.

“Following the suspension of all political party activities for the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) in Lusaka, Namwala, Mpulungu and Nakonde districts due to escalating violence, I am directing all regulating Officers to ensure that no political activity is undertaken by any member of the affected political parties in the stated areas. This suspension entails that no notification of any intended public political activities by the PF and UPND shall be entertained or acknowledged by the police in Lusaka, Mpulungu, Nakonde and Namwala Districts,” he stated.

Mr Kanganja stated that police officers should ensure that the number of the people who conduct door to door campaigns does not exceed three per group.

“Likewise, officers across the Country should ensure that no political party undertakes roadshows as all such activities have been suspended by the electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). Additionally, Police officers should ensure that the number of those conducting door to door campaign activities does not exceed three per group. All police officers at all levels should ensure that there is strict compliance to these regulations,” he stated.

Mr Kanganja stated that any political party or members that will deliberately defy the guidelines given by the Electoral Commission of Zambia should be dealt with accordingly.