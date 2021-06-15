PF URGES POLICE TO ACT FIRMLY ON POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Lusaka ~ Tue, 15 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has urged police to act firmly in curbing political violence targeting ruling party members.

Speaking on Hot FM Breakfast show this morning, Mr Mwila said nothing much had been done by police following the burning of a PF campaign vehicle and beating of members by UPND.

He further said police did nothing when UPND killed a PF member in Mongu and the attack on PF members in Mandevu.

He said the violence taking place in Zambia could not be left unchecked as it was a political season.