MAN JAILED 5 YEARS FOR STEALING A COW

Lusaka ~ Wed, 16 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 46-year-old farmer of Lusaka West has been handed a five-year sentence with hard labour for stealing a cow worth K3,000.

Lusaka magistrate Judith Chiyayika convicted Mr Lackson Lupiya of Shamilimo village of stock theft upon his own admission of guilt.

Allegations are that on April 16, 2021, Mr Lupiya stole a cow belonging to Mr Brian Changwa.

Mr Lupiya pleaded guilty and admitted that the facts read in court were true and correct.

Mr Changwa, on the material day, instructed Mr Lupiya to take his cows to the bush for grazing.

However, around 18:00 hours, Mr Lupiya returned with the animals but one of them was missing.

The matter was reported to Shibuyunji Police Post where the missing oxen was valued at K3,000.

Investigations into the matter revealed that Mr Lupiya sold Changwa’s cow to a Mr Spencer at K2,800 but it was later recovered.

In mitigation, the convict urged the court to be lenient because his six children would suffer if he was sent to jail and that he did not know what tempted him to steal.

“I do not know what devil got into me,” he said.

Magistrate Chiyayika said she considered the fact that Mr Lupiya was a first offender who never wasted the court’s time as he readily admitted the charge.

“I have taken into consideration that you are a first offender who never wasted the court’s time but the offence you committed is on the increase and there is need to deter would-be offenders,” she said.

The magistrate said it was sad that instead of guarding the cows jealously, Mr Lupiya stole from his employer. She therefore sentenced him to five years with hard labor.