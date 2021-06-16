GOVT CLOSES SCHOOLS FOR 3 WEEKS, BARS WILL OPEN BETWEEN FRIDAY 18HRS AND SUNDAY 22HRS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 16 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The escalating numbers of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has prompted government to close Pre, Primary and Secondary Schools for 21 days.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti said during a briefing in Lusaka today that colleges and universities will close for a month and will continue with online lessons.

Miti further disclosed that bars, casinos and night clubs will only operate from Friday 18:00 to Sunday 22:00.

The Secretary also said Churches will only conduct 1hr services, twice per week adding that all conferences and general workshops are suspended until further notice.

Miti said funerals will only have 50 mourners while wedding gatherings are subject to approval by health authorities.

He also said restaurants to operate on take away basis while public transport operators must ensure masking up and physical distancing is observed.

Miti said all these measures will come into effect tomorrow at 06:00.