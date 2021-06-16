I’LL MAKE CORRUPTION A NON-BAILABLE OFFENCE WHEN DP WINS THE AUGUST ELECTION – KALABA

Luwingu ~ Wed, 16 Jun 2021

By Joseph Mwape

Corruption will be a non bailable offence – DP President- Kalaba.

Democratic Party presidential candidate Harry Kalaba says his party will not condone corruption once it forms government on August 12, 2021.

Speaking on a live special program sponsored by his party, DP, Mr Kalaba described corruption as a major cancer which has drastically affected the wellbeing of poor Zambians.

He says under his government, corruption will be a nonbailable offence because it deprives the social and economic development of the country if left unchecked.

The DP presidential candidate further stated that once voted into power on August 12 this year, all the government ministries will be spearheaded by qualified personnel.

He said this on Lwansase Radio Station in Luwingu district of Northern Province.