POLICE PROBE KAMWALA VIOLENCE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 16 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have launched investigations into a video circulating on social media depicting public disturbance and people with injuries purported to have been caused by the UPND in Kamwala area.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that a similar video is circulating in which a female is heard complaining about cadres of the same political party who are alleged to have robbed her money as she was operating at a mobile money booth on allegation that she did not show a symbol.

Ms Katongo advised all those that are victims of the same alleged conduct to report to police.

“We also wish to remind the public that they have a constitutional right to seek justice in instances where crime has been committed against them. Police will not tolerate any conduct that has potential to breed anarchy under the guise of politicking,” She stated.